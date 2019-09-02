Tatkal tickets bonanza for Indian Railways! Over Rs 25,000 crore earned from last minute railway passengers

Indian Railways earned a sum of Rs 21,530 crore from tatkal quota tickets and additionally, it also earned a sum of Rs 3,862 crore from the tatkal premium tickets

Last minute Indian Railways passengers have helped the Railway Ministry in a big way! A recent RTI has revealed that Indian Railways earned a whopping sum of Rs 25,392 crore in the last four years from tatkal quota tickets. In figures, Indian Railways earned a sum of Rs 21,530 crore from tatkal quota tickets and additionally, it also earned a sum of Rs 3,862 crore from the tatkal premium tickets between the years 2016 and 2019, with a massive 62 per cent increase in revenue from the tatkal premium quota during this period, a PTI report said. This has led to a big development in terms of earnings and revenue generation for Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry.

Tatkal ticket charges

Tatkal ticket charges have been fixed as a percentage of the fare at the rate of 10 percent of the basic fare for second class and 30 percent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum by the Indian Railways network. Under the tatkal premium version tickets, which was introduced in the year 2014 in selected trains, 50 per cent of tatkal quota tickets were sold using the dynamic fare system. Tatkal ticket booking, which was introduced in the year 1997 for selected trains, is a service which enables last-minute travellers to receive tickets by providing accommodation. In the year 2004, this service was extended across the country.

According to the report, the details of earnings from tatkal quota tickets made by Indian Railways are as follows:

In the year 2016-2017, the revenue from tatkal premium tickets touched Rs 6,672 crore, going up to Rs 6,915 crore in the following year.

In the year 2017-2018 Indian Railways earning from tatkal quota rose to Rs 6,952 crore, according to an RTI filed by Chandrashekar Gaur, a Madhya Pradesh based RTI activist

However, it is in the tatkal premium quota tickets that Indian Railways saw a 62 percent rise in its earnings going till about Rs 1608 crore from the years 2016-2017 to 2018-2019.

Presently, the tatkal ticket booking scheme covers around 2,677 Indian Railways trains. According to figures provided by the Railway Ministry, of the total 11.57 lakh seats available, around 1.71 lakh seats are open for tatkal ticket scheme booking.