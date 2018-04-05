Tatkal ticket rules 2018 by IRCTC: From booking to cancellation and refund – all you need to know

Usually, the tatkal tickets are booked through internet and the booking is done depending on when the tatkal ticket booking opens.

Tatkal ticket booking in Indian Railways: Several media reports suggest that recently there have been changes in the tatkal ticket booking, cancellation and refund rules. The first thing to note is that no new change has been introduced in 2018. According to Railway Ministry officials, from 2015 onwards, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has introduced several new rules for tatkal ticket booking – from charges to refund. However, for those of you who have to book train tickets at short notice/at the last moment, it’s best to know the process, rules and guidelines.

Usually, the tatkal tickets are booked through internet and the booking depends on when the tatkal ticket booking opens. The official IRCTC website says that booking of tatkal ticket can be done on the opening day for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) from 10:00 am onwards, while for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S) booking of tatkal tickets can be done from 11:00 am onwards.

Tatkal ticket refund and concession rules: Concession in tatkal booking is not allowed even for senior citizens. Also, any type of ticket modification is prohibited. On cancellation of confirmed tatkal tickets, any refund is not granted by Indian Railways. Moreover, some charges are deducted on cancellation of wait-listed tatkal tickets and contingent cancellation. In addition to these rules, partial cancellation of tatkal tickets is prohibited.

However, the passenger can claim full refund of fare and tatkal charges, in case a train is more than three hours late. If the route of the train is diverted and the passenger doesn’t want to travel on that route then he/she can claim a full refund. If the route of the train is diverted and the boarding station/destination or both are not on the diverted route then the passenger can claim refund on tatkal tickets. If the passenger has been accommodated in lower class but doesn’t wish to travel in the same and has paid the difference if he/she agrees to travel in the lower class then the passenger can claim full refund.

Tatkal ticket charges: The charges for tatkal tickets depend on the type of coach, the passenger chooses such as second sitting, sleeper, AC Chair car, Ac 3 tier, AC 2 tier and executive. Starting from Rs 10 for 100 km, the tatkal charges can go up to a maximum of Rs 500 for a distance of 500 km or depending on the class of coach.