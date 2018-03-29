Tatkal ticket booking: What measures Indian Railways says it is taking to prevent misuse of Tatkal scheme

In order to avoid misuse of tatkal scheme, Indian Railways has provided some inbuilt features in the tatkal ticket booking system.

Tatkal ticket booking: The tatkal ticket booking facility of Indian Railways enables passengers to book train tickets at the last moment just ahead of the commencement of the train journey. The facility comes handy to those who have to travel in trains on a short notice. To help in such situations, the national transporter allows passengers to book tatkal tickets through computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) on first come, first served basis. Generally, during peak rush hours or days, due to high demand the reserved accommodation especially in the costlier class of coaches and on popular routes gets exhausted within short duration of opening of reservation. To prevent anyone to misusing the system, the Railway Ministry lists out the steps it has taken.

According to the Railway Ministry, the case for vigilance is even more relevant for tatkal system where limited accommodation is provided to passengers. A limited available accommodation is accessed simultaneously through more than 10,300 counters across 3465 computerized Passenger Reservation Centers as well as through internet. In order to avoid misuse of tatkal scheme, Indian Railways has provided some inbuilt features in the tatkal ticket booking system. The inbuilt features include provision of not granting refund on cancellation of confirmed tatkal tickets except in case of certain special circumstances which have been mentioned in the scheme, not allowing any kind of modification of tatkal ticket, along with many other features.

In addition to these, some additional measures have also been taken by Indian Railways to facilitate the passengers and to avoid the misuse of tatkal scheme, including staggering of the timings of reservation. In order to check fraudulent booking through automation software, Indian Railways has implemented captcha in registration, login and booking page. While booking tatkal tickets through internet, minimum time limit has been imposed before proceeding for payment gateway as well as after making payment. Also, for all net banking payment options, Indian Railways has made OTP (one time password) compulsory. In addition to these measures, the authorized agents have been disallowed from booking tatkal tickets during the first half an hour of opening of reservation.

According to Railway Ministry, preventive and regular checks are being conducted by Vigilance, Security and Commercial Departments, to keep an eye on the activities of touts. Moreover, as per provisions of Section 143 of Railways Act, 1989, strict action is taken against the culprits.