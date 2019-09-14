Tatkal ticket booking rules 2019: Know timings, cancellation charges for IRCTC tatkal tickets

Indian Railways passengers seeking to book tickets for AC classes, can do so 24 hours or a day before the train begins its journey.

Tatkal booking timings, rules 2019: IRCTC or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation offers Indian Railways passengers the facility to book tatkal tickets at a short notice before their journey under Tatkal scheme. The Tatkal scheme was launched by the national transporter in 1997 and is aimed at providing the ease of ticket booking for last minute passengers. It also helps safeguard passengers from touts or unscrupulous elements, according to Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tatkal ticket booking rules 2019 | Tatkal ticket booking timings 2019

Indian Railways passengers seeking to book tickets for AC classes, can do so 24 hours or a day before the train begins its journey. Tatkal ticket booking for AC classes starts at 10 AM. Tatkal ticket booking for non-AC classes starts at 11 AM.

Tatkal ticket cancellation charges

There are no tatkal ticket cancellation charges if the tickets are RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) or Waitlisted. There is concession provided under Tatkal ticket booking scheme by Indian Railways. However, full refund of fare and tatkal charges can be availed if the train is cancelled, train is delayed by over 3 hours at the journey originating point (not the boarding station), non-attachment of coach, the route is diverted, if a lower class is provided to the passenger.

Tatkal ticket price, booking charges:

Tatkal charges are fixed at 10 per cent of the basic fare for second class and 30 per cent for other classes.

For reserved second sitting minimum tatkal charge is Rs 10 and maximum is Rs 15.

Tatkal ticket charges for sleeper is minimum of Rs 100 and maximum of Rs 200.

Tatkal charges for AC Chair car is minimum of Rs 125 and maximum Rs 225.

Tatkal charges for AC-3 tier is minimum of Rs 300 and maximum of Rs 400.

Tatkal charges for AC- 2 tier is minimum of Rs 400 and maximum of Rs 500. Tatkal charges for Executive class

is minimum of Rs 400 and maximum of 500.

Tatkal ticket scheme requires payment of full fare and no passengers holding concessional ticket are allowed to avail it.

Anyone booking tatkal tickets must remember that Indian Railways allows maximum of 4 passengers per PNR for tatkal tickets. If you want to book tatkal tickets online, IRCTC permits one tatkal ticket per train per day.

Tatkal ticket booking documents:

Passengers, who are travelling with a tatkal train ticket, must submit proof of identity. Passengers can submit voter ID, passport, PAN card, driving license, photo identity card, student identity card, nationalised bank passbook, photo identity by PSUs, district administration, municipal bodies, panchayat administration.

Under the tatkal ticket booking scheme does not allow for a name change and it is available only up to the time of the preparation of the first resrvation chart. No duplicate tatkal tickets are issued.