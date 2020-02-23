Tatkal ticket booking rules 2020: Higher chances of getting e-ticket! Know timings, fare details

Passengers can book Tatkal e-tickets for selected trains one day in advance excluding the journey date from the train originating railway station.

IRCTC Tatkal ticket booking timings, rules, price for 2020: Tatkal ticket booking can be a challenge, especially since tatkal tickets get booked very fast. However, in what will bring cheer to Indian Railways passengers, RPF has recently cracked down on several agents who were using illegal software to bypass the IRCTC tatkal ticket booking system. With this crackdown, RPF has said that the chances of getting confirmed tatkal tickets will go up. The Tatkal ticket bookings are allowed in all train classes except Executive class and First AC class. Following are some common queries answered around tatkal ticket bookings 2020:

What is the Tatkal ticket booking time?

Passengers can book Tatkal e-tickets for selected trains one day in advance excluding the journey date from the train originating railway station. The Tatkal tickets can be booked on the opening day from 10:00 AM for AC class, which comprises of 2A, 3A, CC, EC, 3E coaches and at 11:00 AM for Non AC class, which includes SL, FC, 2S coaches. For example, if a train is to depart from the originating railway station on 5 August, the Tatkal ticket booking will commence at 10:00 AM for AC class and it will commence at 11:00 AM for Non-AC class on 4 August.

What is the cost of Tatkal tickets?

The charges for Tatkal tickets have been fixed as a fare percentage at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class, while 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes. The charges are subject to minimum Rs 10 and maximum Rs 15 for Second (sitting) class, minimum Rs 100 and maximum Rs 200 for Sleeper class, minimum Rs 125 and maximum Rs 225 for AC Chair Car class, minimum Rs 300 and maximum Rs 400 for AC 3 Tier class, minimum Rs 400 and maximum Rs 500 for AC 2 Tier and Executive classes.

What are the rules for Tatkal tickets?

To book Tatkal ticket, select the Tatkal checkbox in the ‘plan my travel’ page a well as provide other details. For some selected trains, class or locations, the Tatkal quota may not be available. Therefore, it is advisable to check the availability before proceeding further. No concession is allowed in the booking of Tatkal tickets and no refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.

How to know if Tatkal ticket is confirmed?

If the Tatkal ticket goes up, it gets confirmed directly and it does not go through RAC status unlike General Waiting List (GNWL).