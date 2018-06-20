Take steps so that trains in North Bengal run on time, says CPI(M) MP to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

CPIM MP tells Rail Minister to take steps so that trains in North Bengal run on time (Reuters)

CPI(M) MP Md Salim today said the Railway Ministry should take necessary steps to ensure that trains in North Bengal run on time, minimizing the harassment of passenger. In his meeting with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the CPI(M) MP said it has been a long-pending demand of the people of the northeastern region that trains in this region and North Bengal run on time.

“The minister and the Rail Board should take necessary steps so that the trains in these regions run on time minimizing the harassment of the passenger. “I have also raised the issue of introduction of Tehabha link Express between Radhikapur and Kolkata. I had raised this issue with railway ministers earlier too and also with the Railway Board,” Salim said.

Pointing out that this involves coordination between the Northeast Frontier Railway and the Eastern Railway, he said the Northeast Frontier Railway had agreed to the proposal, but this needs the involvement of the Railway Board which can coordinate with the two railway zones to work out the details of the project. The CPI(M) MP also demanded Road Over Bridges at Islampur, Raiganj and Kaliaganj, all in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Salim also demanded stoppages of more express and mail trains at Dalkhola and Aluarbari rail stations so that people there can avail south-bound and north-bound trains. He said the minister assured him that he would look into these matters and also instructed the officials in that regard.