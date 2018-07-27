Take note! Northern Railways’ passenger reservation system to remain closed for 3 hours; details here

​​​
The passenger reservation system of the Northern Railway would be suspended for three hours on the intervening night of July 29-July 30, the railways said.

Published: July 27, 2018
Due to static and dynamic database compression activity in the passenger reservation system, the services would be temporarily suspended from 11.45 pm to 02.45 am on the intervening night of July 29-July 30, it said.

 

