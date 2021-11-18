Swanky POD retiring room, coach restaurant, waiting hall & more! Indian Railways launched several modern facilities

The newly inaugurated "POD" Concept Retiring Room at Mumbai Central railway station consists of a total Pod inventory of 48, comprising of three categories.
Adding amenities, increasing facilities for Indian Railways’ passenger comfort and convenience, Union Minister of State for Indian Railways, Coals & Mines, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several projects including Reconstructed Frere Road Over Bridge, “POD” Concept Retiring Room at Mumbai Central Station, Integrated Surveillance System on Mumbai Suburban, Railway Public Grievance Office at Churchgate, FOBs, Escalators and Lifts on Suburban section, Home Platform at Ambernath and Kopar railway stations, coach restaurant at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Toilet Blocks at Borivali, GTB Nagar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway stations. Following are some of the major benefits of the newly launched railway projects:
- Increased safety as well as convenience to the road users
- Enhanced security for the railway passengers
- Affordable, convenient and modern accommodation facility at railway station for passengers
- A Public Grievance Office at Churchgate station to redress the problems and grievances of railway passengers
- Facilitate ease of movement of commuters
- Lifts and escalators to enhance accessibility for Divyangjans and Senior Citizens
- Fully air-conditioned waiting room with modern facilities as well as aesthetic ambiance
- Better convenience to railway commuters
According to the national transporter, the newly inaugurated “POD” Concept Retiring Room at Mumbai Central railway station consists of a total Pod inventory of 48, comprising of three categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, seven Ladies only, 10 Private Pods as well as one for Differently Abled as well. While the Classic Pods and Ladies only Pods will fit one guest comfortably, the Private Pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the Room for Differently abled will comfortably fit two guests with space for free movement of Wheelchair.
While, the Waiting Room has been equipped with modern features like Fully air-conditioned waiting room with aesthetic ambiance, Recliner chairs, Cushioned sofa sets, Mobile charging points and Tea and light refreshment facilities, Separate toilet facilities separate for Ladies and Gents, etc.
