Swanky POD retiring room, coach restaurant, waiting hall & more! Indian Railways launched several modern facilities

Indian Railways launched several facilities.

Adding amenities, increasing facilities for Indian Railways’ passenger comfort and convenience, Union Minister of State for Indian Railways, Coals & Mines, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several projects including Reconstructed Frere Road Over Bridge, “POD” Concept Retiring Room at Mumbai Central Station, Integrated Surveillance System on Mumbai Suburban, Railway Public Grievance Office at Churchgate, FOBs, Escalators and Lifts on Suburban section, Home Platform at Ambernath and Kopar railway stations, coach restaurant at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Toilet Blocks at Borivali, GTB Nagar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway stations. Following are some of the major benefits of the newly launched railway projects:

Increased safety as well as convenience to the road users

Enhanced security for the railway passengers

Affordable, convenient and modern accommodation facility at railway station for passengers

A Public Grievance Office at Churchgate station to redress the problems and grievances of railway passengers

Facilitate ease of movement of commuters

Lifts and escalators to enhance accessibility for Divyangjans and Senior Citizens

Fully air-conditioned waiting room with modern facilities as well as aesthetic ambiance

Better convenience to railway commuters

According to the national transporter, the newly inaugurated “POD” Concept Retiring Room at Mumbai Central railway station consists of a total Pod inventory of 48, comprising of three categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, seven Ladies o­nly, 10 Private Pods as well as o­ne for Differently Abled as well. While the Classic Pods and Ladies o­nly Pods will fit o­ne guest comfortably, the Private Pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the Room for Differently abled will comfortably fit two guests with space for free movement of Wheelchair.

While, the Waiting Room has been equipped with modern features like Fully air-conditioned waiting room with aesthetic ambiance, Recliner chairs, Cushioned sofa sets, Mobile charging points and Tea and light refreshment facilities, Separate toilet facilities separate for Ladies and Gents, etc.