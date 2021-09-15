Swanky makeover for Surat, Udhna & Udaipur stations! 14 firms participate in Indian Railways’ pre-bid meeting

The Pre Bid meeting, mandated to redevelop these three stations, was conducted by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation.

Soon, Indian Railways’ Udaipur, Surat and Udhna stations will boast a new makeover! In the recent pre bid meeting regarding the redevelopment of these stations 14 leading Developers, Funds and Consultants, namely, Kalpataru Group, Adani, Egis India, JKB Infrastructure, Cube Constructions, GMR, MBL Infrastructures, G R Infra, Monte Carlo, Thoth Infrastructure, Virtuous Retail South Asia Private Limited, PSP Projects, Sikka Associates, and Adroit Financial participated. The Pre Bid meeting, mandated to redevelop these three stations, was conducted by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). The redevelopment’s objective is to transform these railway stations into ‘Railopolis’, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities at par with those of an international airport.

The redevelopment of Udaipur railway station will be done on a Design-Build Finance Operate Transfer model on the Transit-Oriented Development principle. The redevelopment project’s indicative cost is Rs 132 crores over a timeframe of three years. The concessionaire duration is 60 years. According to IRSDC, Udaipur station’s redevelopment envisages a new east-side entry station building, connectivity with Inter-State Bus Terminus through commercial land via a network of pedestrian walkways, providing new East-West Road connectivity through Railway Under Bridges, as well as easy signage for all types of passengers.

The Surat MMTH redevelopment will be carried out by an SPV, Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited, incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 as a JV amongst IRSDC, SMC and GSRTC, with the approval of Railway Ministry and Gujarat government. For the redevelopment of Surat and Udhna railway stations, the indicative cost is Rs 1285 crore over a four-year timeframe.

Some of the major proposed amenities of the Surat railway station MMTH redevelopment project include improved connectivity as well as circulation plan for seamless access and movement, a central concourse and walkways as passenger interchange plaza offering seamless inter-connectivity to railway station platforms, a new East-West Road to provide connectivity to the eastern side, BRTS/City bus terminal, GSRTC terminal, parking zones, proposed Metro, easy signage, recreational zones, etc. for passengers.