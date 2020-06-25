Surat railway station set for makeover! Indian Railways to invite RFQ for world-class hub

IRSDC is all set to invite Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Surat railway station in July.

Surat railway station set for world-class makeover! Soon, Indian Railways’ Surat railway station to be transformed into a world-class multi-modal transport hub (MMTH)! The Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is all set to invite Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Surat railway station in July. For this station redevelopment project, all the three levels of administration – Indian Railways (centre), Gujarat State Road Transport (state) and Surat Municipal Corporation (local authority) have come together to pool their lands and also formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named SITCO. The Surat railway station redevelopment project is being headed by IRSDC.

The redeveloped and modernized Surat multi-modal transport hub would offer various world-class facilities and state-of-the-art amenities to railway passengers.

Surat railway station redevelopment: Top facts

Some of the salient features of the station redevelopment project include renovated railway station building (on both, east side and west side), modular passenger-friendly concourse, bus terminal, a big ticketing hall, wide station lobby, new station platforms as well as boarding areas connecting bridges, airport-style retail areas and food plazas, commercial and retail office spaces in the complex towers.

In addition to these modern features, the MMTH will also be connected with the BRTS, Surat Metro and with the suburban network.

The redeveloped Surat railway station is likely to become the third one in the country to get an international-standard renovation, the first two railway stations being Habibganj and Gandhinagar stations.

Recently, Chairman of the Railway Board, V K Yadav, announced that the redevelopment works of the two railway stations- Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh and Gandhinagar in Gujarat will be over by December 2020. With this, Habibganj and Gandhinagar stations will become the country’s first two airport-style hubs by Indian Railways. The revamped Gandhinagar station will also boast a 5-star hotel above the rail tracks. The 5-star hotel, which is likely to be completed by December 2020, will be run by the Leela Group.