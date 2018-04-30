Indian Railways eyes international standards! Now, Surat station to be world-class multi-modal transport hub

The Surat multi-modal transport hub will aim at enabling seamless transit – with simple connectivity between the railway station, bus terminal and other transport modes in the city.

Surat railway station to be developed into world-class multi-modal transport hub! In a unique project of its kind, Indian Railways along with the state government of Gujarat and municipal authorities is working to revamp and redevelop the Surat railway station and the area around it into a multi-modal transport hub. The Surat multi-modal transport hub will aim at enabling seamless transit – with simple connectivity between the railway station, bus terminal and other transport modes in the city. Indian Railways is already developing the Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh and Gandhinagar station in Gujarat into airport-like transit hubs.

The Surat multi-modal transport hub will have a swanky railway station, a modular passenger friendly concourse, a bus terminal, wide station lobby, big ticketing hall, retail and offices space in the commercial towers, seamless boarding facilities and connecting bridges among a host of other facilities. “For the first time in the history of the country the central government, state government and the urban local body are coming together to make a multi-modal transport hub by pooling their lands,” says SK Lohia, MD of IRSDC. Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is the executing authority for Indian Railways massive station redevelopment plan that will cover around 600 stations in the country.

According to SK Lohia another special aspect of the Surat railway station project is that the track is 4.5 metres above the ground. “In such a case, we will make the concourse around 12.5 metres above the ground,” Lohia tells Financial Express Online. In the future, the multi-modal transport hub at Surat will also be connected with the Surat metro, BRTS and suburban network, Lohia says adding that the Surat multi-modal transport hub will be costliest till now.

For the purpose of executing the ambitious infrastructure project, a joint venture has been set up between IRSDC, Surat Municipal Corporation and Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation. A request for qualification (RFQ) and request for proposal (RFP) has been invited. The scope of work for this project would include development, redevelopment and real-estate development of a new railway station and a world-class bus terminal. The existing structures may be dismantled for this purpose. The new buildings will be state-of-the-art following the green building norms.

As stated above, the Surat railway station will be the third in the country to get an international-standard revamp after Habibganj and Gandhinagar. While the Habibganj railway station work is expected to be complete by December-end this year, the Gandhinagar station will open in time for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January 2019.