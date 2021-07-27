Superhit! Full occupancy on Indian Railways new Vistadome coaches on Yesvantpur-Mangaluru route; Watch exciting features

Since the commencement of Vistadome coach services, the occupancy rate in Vistadome coaches has crossed 100 per cent on most days.

Vistadome coaches in the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru route see high demand! Indian Railways, which introduced Vistadome coaches for the first time in South Western Railways on the picturesque Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction route is seeing massive demand from passengers. Since the commencement of Vistadome coach services, the occupancy rate in Vistadome coaches has crossed 100 per cent on most days. On 24 July 2021, the national transporter recorded the highest booking of Vistadome coach from both directions- 119 per cent from Yesvantpur and 120 per cent from Mangaluru, South Western Railways confirmed to Financial Express Online. Earlier this month, Vistadome coaches were introduced to Train Number 06211/06212, Train Number 06575/06576 and Train Number 06539/06540.

The Vistadome coach covers a distance of 413 km from Yesvantpur to Mangaluru. For better ride comfort, bogies have been provided with air-spring suspension in the secondary stage. Inside the Vistadome coach, large glass windows and glass roof have been equipped with electrically controlled opalescence. It boasts a transparent roof for the travelling passengers to get a panoramic view of their train journey. There is also an observatory lounge with large window at one end. The coach has been provided with GPS-based Public address cum Passenger Information System. The ergonomically designed ritzy reclining seats are rotatable up to 180 degrees, enabling passengers to enjoy spectacular views from all directions while travelling. For each passenger, a charging socket has been provided below the seat armrest.

Apart from these features, entertainment system has also been integrated with digital display screens and speakers for music lovers. Also, “content on demand” Wi-Fi facility is provided to passengers on their personal gadgets. The doors have a wider entrance for Divyangjan passengers with wheelchairs. Automatic sliding doors have been provided at the compartment’s entry on both sides. The Vistadome coach has also been provided with sunk-in type LED destination board, aesthetically designed coach interiors and FRP panelling, stainless steel multi-tier luggage racks outside the passenger area, modular bio-toilets, CCTV, automatic fire detection with alarm system, mini pantry, service area comprising microwave oven, hot case, coffee maker, refrigerator, bottle cooler and wash basin.