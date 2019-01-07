Superfast train to stop at Amethi after Smriti Irani’s plea

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 11:57 AM

In a letter to Irani, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express would stop at Jais station -- 31 km from Amethi town.


The railways has given nod for the stoppage of a superfast train in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.

With the 2019 Lok Sabha election round the corner, the railways has given nod for the stoppage of a superfast train in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, following a request from Union minister Smriti Irani.

Irani had contested the 2014 general election from the high-profile Amethi constituency, but had lost to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter to Irani, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express would stop at Jais station — 31 km from Amethi town.

“I am happy to inform you that in deference to your request, it has been decided to provide stoppage of train no. 12183/12184 Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express at Jais station. Hope this will go a long way in providing better connectivity to the travelling passengers,” Goyal wrote in the letter, which was tweeted by Irani.

“My heartfelt thanks to Piyush Goyalji for granting approval for the stoppage of Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express at Amethi’s Jais station. I congratulate Amethivasis for this new year gift,” she tweeted.

