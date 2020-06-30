Super Anaconda train! Indian Railways creates history; joins three freight trains in ‘Anaconda’ formation

The three loaded freight trains (carrying more than 15,000 tonnes) were run in an 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur Division and Chakradharpur Division.
Super Anaconda Train: Indian Railways creates history! For the first time in the history of the national transporter, three loaded freight trains have been joined and run together. Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight train services on the Indian Railways network, the Bilaspur Division of the South East Central Railway zone broke achieved a big milestone by joining and running three loaded freight trains. According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, the three loaded freight trains (carrying more than 15,000 tonnes) were run in an ‘Anaconda’ formation through Bilaspur Division and Chakradharpur Division. Watch the video shared by the Railway Ministry:
Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in ‘Anaconda’ formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. pic.twitter.com/5lZlQHDpkI
A few days ago, another benchmark was set by Indian Railways. In a first of its kind achievement, the national transporter run the first Double Stack Container Train in high rise OHE (Over Head Equipment) electrified sections of Indian Railways’ Western Railway zone. For the first time, Indian Railways commissioned the high rise OHE, which has a contact wire height of 7.57 metre. The Railway Ministry believes that this will give a boost to the Green India mission as the latest green initiative over the country’s rail network. With this achievement, Indian Railways also become the world’s first rail network to operate Double Stack Container Train in high rise OHE section, with high reach pantograph. The operations were commenced on 10 June 2020 from Palanpur and Botad stations.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, earlier this month, said that the focus of the national transporter in this ongoing COVID-19 crisis period has been the moving of foodgrains, fertilizers, coal, other essential supplies, and sending Shramik Special trains to their destinations. Even though Indian Railways has restricted the movement of passenger trains on its network, freight train services are running normally. Besides Shramik Specials, only 15 pairs of AC trains and 100 pairs of special trains are being operated for passengers.
