Summer Special Trains 2019: Indian Railways to run several trips for Allahabad, Jammu, Mumbai, Lucknow & more

Summer Special Trains 2019: This summer season, Indian Railways is all set to run several special train trips! For the convenience of the railway passengers as well as in order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming summer season, Indian Railways will be running several trips of Allahabad-Jammu Tawi-Allahabad weekly special train, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Gorakhpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai superfast weekly special train, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Lucknow-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai weekly special train and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus weekly special train. Take a look at the trip details on the above-mentioned summer special trains below:

1) Allahabad-Jammu Tawi-Allahabad weekly special train (24 Trips) Train number 04111 Allahabad-Jammu Tawi weekly special will depart from Allahabad from 10 April to 26 June, on every Wednesday at 2.45 PM to reach Jammu Tawi the next day at 1.50 PM. In the return direction, train number 04112 Jammu Tawi-Allahabad weekly special train will depart from Jammu Tawi from 11 April to 27 June on every Thursday at 10.10 PM to reach Allahabad the next day at 8.25 PM. The train will comprise of one AC two tier, ten AC three tier, four sleeper class, four general class and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches. En route in both the directions, the train will halt at Fatehpur, Kanpur, Etawah, Tundla, Delhi Junction, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Panipat, Ambala, Ludhiana, Pathankot Cantt. and Jalandhar Cantt. stations.

2) Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Gorakhpur- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai superfast weekly special train (24 Trips) Train number 02009 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Gorakhpur superfast weekly special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai from 12 April to 5 July, on every Friday at 5.10 AM to reach Gorakhpur the next day at 12.10 PM. In the return direction, train number 02010 Gorakhpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai superfast weekly special will depart from Gorakhpur from 13 April to 6 July, on every Saturday at 2.40 PM to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai the next day at 8.25 PM. The train will comprise of eleven sleeper Class, four general class and two second class cum luggage van coaches. En route in both the directions, the train will halt at Dadar, Manmad, Bhusawal, Burhanpur, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Lucknow and Basti stations.

3) Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Lucknow-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai weekly special train (24 Trips) Train number 01019 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Lucknow weekly special train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai from 11 April to 4 July, on every Thursday at 11.05 AM to reach Lucknow the next day at 1.45 PM. In the return direction, train number 02108 Lucknow-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai weekly superfast special train will depart from Lucknow from 12 April to 5 July, on every Friday at 3.10 PM to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai the next day at 4.45 PM. The train comprises of twelve sleeper class, three general class and two second class cum luggage van coaches. En route in both the directions, the train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Igatpuri, Bhusawal, Orai and Kanpur stations.

4) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus weekly special train (24 Trips) Train number 01023 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur weekly special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from 13 April to 29 June, on every Saturday at 12.45 AM to reach Gorakhpur the next day at 11.35 AM. In the return direction, train number 01024 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus weekly special train will depart from Gorakhpur from 14 April to 30 June, on every Sunday at 2.00 PM to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus the next day at 11.55 PM. The train comprises of thirteen AC 3 tier coaches. En route in both the directions, the train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni and Deoria Sadar stations.