Summer special trains 2019: Indian Railways to run several trips; check details here

Indian Railways to run several summer special trains.

Summer special trains 2019: Plan your summer trip better with Indian Railways! If you are planning to take a train ride during the upcoming summer holidays, you would be glad to know that Indian Railways is all set to run several summer special train trips. As many as 7 summer special train services will be operated across the country, connecting various cities with each train running several trips. Check out the full list of summer special trains below along with their coach, halt station as well as journey details:

1) Kalka-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kalka Weekly Express Summer Special

Train number 04503 Kalka-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Express summer special will depart at 1.30 AM on every Thursday from 4 April 2019 to 27 June 2019 from Kalka to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra the same day at 12.00 PM. In the return direction, train number 04504 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kalka Weekly Express summer special will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 9.20 PM on every Thursday from 4 April 2019 to 27 June 2019 to reach Kalka the next day at 7.50 AM. The train comprising of one AC 2 tier, two AC 3 tier, five general class, five sleeper class and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches, will stop at Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Jalandhar Cantt., Pathankot Cantt., New Morinda, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur railway stations enroute in both the directions.

2) Saharanpur-Ambala-Saharanpur Daily MEMU Special

Train number 04921 Saharanpur-Ambala Daily MEMU special will depart from Saharanpur from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 at 4.45 AM to reach Ambala Cantt. the same day at 6.30 AM. In the return direction, train number 04922 Ambala-Saharanpur Daily MEMU special train will depart from Ambala Cantt. from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 at 8.45 PM to reach Saharanpur the same day at 10.40 PM. En route, the train will stop at Pilkhani, Kalanaur, Sarsawa, Jagadhari, Jagadhari Workshop, Mustafabad, Darazpur, Barara, Tandwal, Kesri and Dukheri railway stations enroute in both the directions.

3) Anand Vihar Terminal-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Anand Vihar Terminal AC Express Special

Train number 04401 Anand Vihar Terminal-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra two days a week AC Express special train will depart at 11.00 PM on every Monday and Thursday from 1 April 2019 to 27 June 2019 from Anand Vihar Terminal to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra the next day at 2.00 PM. In the return direction, train number 04402 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Anand Vihar Terminal two days a week AC Express special train will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on every Tuesday and Friday from 2 April 2019 to 28 June 2019 at 11.30 PM to reach Anand Vihar Terminal the next day at 2.20 PM. The train, which consists of one First AC, four AC 2 tier and thirteen AC 3 tier coaches, will stop at Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Yamuna Nagar Jagadhari, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt., Ludhiana, Pathankot Cantt., Jalandhar Cantt., Jammu Tawi and Udhampur railway stations enroute in both the directions.

4) Nangaldam-Lucknow-Nangaldam Weekly Express Special

Train number 04502 Nangaldam-Lucknow Weekly Express special will depart from Nangaldam on every Monday from 1 April 2019 to 24 June 2019 at 11.45 PM to arrive at Lucknow the next day at 1.50 PM. In the return direction, train number 04501 Lucknow- Nangaldam Weekly Express special will depart from Lucknow on every Tuesday from 2 April 2019 to 25 June 2019 at 9.30 PM to reach Nangaldam the next day at 1.00 PM. The train which consists of two AC 3 tier, four sleeper class, six general class, and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches, will halt at Roop Nagar, Ambala Cantt., Chandigarh, Jagadhari, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bareilly railway stations enroute in both the directions.

5) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Express Special

Train number 04612 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Varanasi Weekly Express special will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on every Sunday from 7 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 at 11.30 PM to reach Varanasi at 1.40 AM the third day. In the return direction, train number 04611 Varanasi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Express special train will depart from Varanasi on every Tuesday from 9 April 2019 to 2 July 2019 at 6.00 AM to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra the next day at 9.05 AM. The train which comprises of one AC 2 tier, four AC 3 tier, seven sleeper class and three general class coaches, will stop at Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt., Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt., Jalandhar Cantt., Jagadhari, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Lucknow and Sultanpur railway stations enroute in both the directions.

6) Bhatinda-Varanasi-Bhatinda Weekly Express Special

Train number 04998 Bhatinda-Varanasi Weekly Express special will depart from Bhatinda on every Sunday from 7 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 at 8.50 PM to reach Varanasi the next day at 7.20 PM. In the return direction, train number 04997 Varanasi-Bhatinda Weekly Express special will depart from Varanasi on every Monday from 8 April 2019 to 1 July 2019 at 9.20 PM to reach Bhatinda at 7.00 PM the next day. The train which consists of one AC 3 tier, four Sleeper Class, four general class and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches will stop at Rampura Phul, Barnala, Dhuri, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Jagadhri, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Laksar, Shahjhanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Sultanpur railway stations enroute in both the directions.

7) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Suvidha Special

Train number 82101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Weekly Suvidha special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on every Monday from 8 April 2019 to 1 July 2019 (Except 6 May 2019 and 10 June 2019) at 12.45 AM to reach Varanasi the next day at 5.40 AM. In the return direction, train number 82102 Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Suvidha special will depart from Varanasi ) at 8.00 AM on every Tuesday from 9 April 2019 to 2 July 2019 (Except 7 May 2019 and 11 June 2019) to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus the next day at 12.15 PM. The train which consists of one AC 2 tier, two AC 3 tier, five sleeper class, six general class and two disabled friendly second class cum luggage van coaches, will stop at Kalyan, Nasik, Bhusawal, Igatpuri, Itarsi, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni and Manikpur railway stations enroute in both the directions.