Summer special trains 2019: Indian Railways to run 50 more trips; check halt stations, coach details

Indian Railways is all set to run as many as 50 summer special train trips in a bid to clear the extra rush of railway passengers during summer 2019.

Summer special trains 2019: This summer season, plan your journey better with Indian Railways! If you are planning to take a train, you would be glad to know that the Central Railway zone of the national transporter is all set to run as many as 50 summer special train trips in a bid to clear the extra rush of railway passengers during summer 2019. These summer special trains will run on special charges between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai (CSMT) – Lucknow and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) – Gorakhpur. Following is the list of summer special trains along with their coach, halt station and journey details:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai (CSMT)-Lucknow Weekly Special Train (26 trips)

Train number 01019 Weekly Special will leave CSMT on every Thursday from April 11 to July 4 at 11:05 AM and will arrive Lucknow next day at 1:45 PM. Train number 02108 Superfast Weekly Special will leave Lucknow on every Friday from April 12 to July 5 at 3:10 PM and will arrive CSMT next day at 4:45 PM. En route, the train will halt at Dadar, Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Kalyan, Itarsi, Bhopal, Orai, Jhansi and Kanpur. The train consists of 12 sleeper class and 5 general second class coaches.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Gorakhpur Weekly Special Train (24 trips)

Train number 01023 Weekly Special will leave LTT on every Saturday (Friday/Saturday midnight) from April 13 to June 29 at 12:45 AM and will arrive Gorakhpur next day at 11:35 AM. Train number 01024 Weekly Special will leave Gorakhpur on every Sunday from April 14 to June 30 at 2:00 PM and will arrive LTT next day at 11:55 PM. En route, the train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Nasik Road, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Katni, Allahabad Chheoki Junction, Varanasi, Mau, Belthara Road, Aunrihar, Bhatni and Deoria Sadar. The train has 13 AC 3 tier coaches.

Extension of terminal of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Superfast Express Train

Indian Railways has decided to shift/extend the terminal of train number 12167/12168 LTT-Varanasi Superfast Express from Varanasi to Manduadih from journey commencing on March 27 in both directions. Passengers note that there will be no change in the existing timings between LTT and Varanasi.

Halt at Lucknow for Pune-Gorakhpur Summer Special Train

Train number 01475/01476 Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Weekly Summer Special will now also halt at Lucknow railway station.