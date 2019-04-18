Summer Special Trains 2019: Indian Railways to run 16 more trips between Mumbai-Karmali; details here

The bookings for these summer special trains will open today on special charges on the IRCTC website and at all PRS centres.

Summer Special Trains 2019: Indian Railways is all set to introduce more summer special train trips in order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season 2019. The Central Railway zone of Indian Railways is all set to run as many as 16 more summer special train trips between Mumbai and Karmali. The train number 01003/ 01004 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Karmali weekly special will run 8 trips. Similarly, train number 01005/ 01006 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai- Karmali weekly special will also run 8 trips. Check the train timings, halt stations, coach details below:

Train number 01003 weekly special will leave CSMT railway station at 8.25 PM on every Friday from 19 April 2019 to 10 May 2019 and arrive Karmali railway station at 8.30 AM next day. Train number 01004 weekly special will leave Karmali railway station at 12.50 PM on every Sunday from 21 April 2019 to 12 May 2019 and arrive CSMT railway station at 12.20 AM next day. En route in both directions, the train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Roha, Mangaon, Panvel, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavawadi Road, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi Road, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Thivim railway stations. The train consists of one first AC, one first AC cum AC 2 tier, one AC 2 tier, two AC 2 tier cum AC 3 tier, two sleeper class and ten general second class coaches.

Train number 01005 weekly special will leave CSMT railway station at 12.45 AM on every Sunday from 21 April 2019 to 12 May 2019 and arrive Karmali railway station at 12.20 PM same day. Train number 01006 weekly special will leave Karmali at 12.50 PM on every Saturday from 20 April 2019 to 11 May 2019 and arrive CSMT railway station at 11.55 PM same day. En route in both directions, the train will halt at Panvel, Roha, Dadar, Thane, Mangaon, Khed, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavawadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Sindhudurg and Thivim railway stations. The train consists of one first AC, one first AC cum AC 2 tier, one AC 2 tier, two AC 2 tier cum AC 3 tier, 2 sleeper class and ten general second class coaches.

The bookings for these summer special trains will open today on special charges on the IRCTC website and at all PRS centres. Meanwhile, it should be noted that in these trains, the general second class coaches will run as unreserved and tickets for these coaches can be booked through the UTS system.