Sufi Circuit tour package by IRCTC; Check dates, fares and other details

The tour will cover Delhi, Lucknow, Ajmer, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri.

Sufi Circuit Tour by IRCTC: Another new package for all the travel enthusiasts by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)! The tour package called ‘Sufi Circuit Tour’ is being offered by IRCTC for a duration of 7 days, starting from 15 October 2018 to 22 October 2018. The tour will cover many iconic destinations namely, Delhi, Lucknow, Ajmer, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri. For the all-inclusive tour package, it will charge Rs 7,560 per adult. The train will depart from Darbhanga railway station on 15 October at 10:30 AM. Passengers can board/de-board the train at Darbhanga, Haiaghat, Samstipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan and Gorakhpur railway stations.

The Sufi Circuit Tour will include train journey in sleeper class, non air-conditioned hall accommodation/Dharamshala at the places of night stay, pure vegetarian meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner, road transfer by non air-conditioned bus, one packaged drinking water bottle per day, security arrangements for each coach, tour escorts for announcements and information, an IRCTC official on the train as train Superintendent. On reaching the destination, the transfer will be given to the point up to where the bus can go or is allowed and it should be noted that while accommodating passengers in dormitory halls/Dharamshalas for night stay, beds will be laid on the floor. Interestingly, the accommodation can be upgraded by the passengers to any category of hotels at the destination on their own. However, the package will not include personal items such as medicines, laundry etc., entrance fee for monuments, temples etc. and any other items that are not mentioned in the itinerary.

In case of cancellations, Rs 100 will be charged if the cancellation is done up to 15 days, 25 % of the package cost will be charged if the cancellation is done up to 8-14 days, 50 % of the package cost will be charged if the cancellation is done up to 4-7 days and there will be no refund if the cancellation is done in less than 4 days.