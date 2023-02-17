Strides of growth! Indian Railways marks record production of LHB coach, locomotives in FY 2022-23

Indian Railways has achieved another milestone with record production in FY 2022-23. During the period up to January 31, 2023, the various units of the Railways are on the fast track to achieve record production in the current fiscal. The railways also have ambitious plans to recapture the country’s freight market share to 40 percent in the next 10 years.

Locomotives:-

Indian Railways’ three loco production units at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) have manufactured 785 electric locomotives in the current fiscal till January 31. Out of 785, the three units – CLW, BLW, and PLW have produced 344, 286, and 155 locomotives respectively.

Indian Railways scripting the success stories, with the production of 785 locomotives up to 31st January in FY 2022-23. pic.twitter.com/XqnaB8oYd5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 14, 2023

LHB Coach:-

The coach production units of Railways have increased the coach production capacity in the financial year 2022-23. Till January 31, a total of 4,175 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches were produced to ensure convenient and faster mobility.

The three coach factories – Kapurthala-based Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), and Rae Bareli-based Modern Coach Factory (MCF) have produced 1221, 1891, and 1063 LHB coaches respectively.

Striving for new heights with safety & reliability!



Indian Railways' production units have ramped up LHB coach production by manufacturing 4,175 LHB coaches in FY 2022–2023, till 31st January, to ensure convenient and faster mobility. pic.twitter.com/ax9irNkfi8 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 15, 2023

The three coach manufacturing units – ICF, RCF, and MCF are coaches of Vande Bharat, LHB, EMUs, MEMUs, Vistadome, and other coaches, while the three locomotives production units manufacture advanced Electric locos i.e. WAG9 and WAP7. It is also manufacturing modern energy-efficient 12000hp and 9000hp locomotives.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, all the manufacturing units of railways have achieved record production. In the last fiscal year, LHB Coach Production increased by 45 percent and Loco production increased by 34 percent.

The LHB coach offers safer and more comfortable journeys to the travelling passengers. The LHB coaches are technologically superior and have better riding, aesthetics, and safety features than conventional ICF-type coaches.