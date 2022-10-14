Strengthening rail network in northeast: President flags off Mendipathar-Guwahati-Shokhuvi Special train

In an effort to strengthen rail connectivity and infrastructure in the northeast, President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the Mendipathar-Guwahati-Shokhuvi Special train from Guwahati and laid the foundation stone of Modern Cargo cum Coaching Terminal, on Friday. She virtually laid the foundation stone from Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam. The train will connect three states-Guwahati (Assam), Shokhuvi (Nagaland), and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).

“Strengthening Rail Connectivity & Infrastructure in Northeast! Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu flagged off the Mendipathar – Guwahati – Shokhuvi Special from Guwahati and laid the foundation stone of Modern Cargo cum Coaching Terminal,” tweeted the Ministry of Railways.

The President expressed confidence that the successful implementation of these schemes will provide new opportunities for employment and business, increase transportation facilities and strengthen the economy in the entire region of the northeast. The President said that better infrastructure is the basis of development of any state and the northeastern region is the centre point of India’s ‘Act East Policy’.

The President added, “the north eastern region is rich in natural resources”. She noted that Assam contributes 13 percent of India’s total crude oil production. Also, 15 percent of India’s total natural gas production comes from the north eastern region.

President Droupadi Murmu made it clear that the Government of India (GOI) is giving special attention to road and railway connectivity in all the North Eastern states. She added that various projects (related to roads and railways of which foundation stones were laid/inaugurated) will increase tourism prospects apart from enhancing transportation and trade in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a separate but related development, the construction work is going at a fast pace on the Sivok–Rangpo rail line project to connect Sikkim with the rail network said the Indian Railways (IR) on Friday. With its completion, while tourism and socio-economic development of the region will get a boost, the project will prove to be important from a strategic point of view as well. From Sivok in West Bengal (WB) to Rangpo in Sikkim, the total length of this railway line will be 44.96 km. 41.55 km rail line will be in WB and 3.41 km in Sikkim.

