State-of-the-art IRCTC Executive Lounge opened at Indian Railways’ Varanasi station; Check features here

IRCTC Executive Lounge in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates a new Executive Lounge at Varanasi railway station to the nation! In a bid to provide world class facilities at Indian Railways’ Varanasi station, a gateway to the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, visited by lakhs of devotees each year, the Northern Railway zone has been continuously upgrading the facilities for railway passengers. In this regard, a new state-of-the-art Executive Lounge has been opened at the railway station. The Executive Lounge is located at Platform Number 1 of Varanasi Junction railway station. The new Executive Lounge has been set up and will be managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the premier hospitality and tourism firm of India.

According to Northern Railways, the national transporter aims to provide services and facilities required for comfortable waiting of the passengers during pre-departure and post-arrival time. The design of the new Executive Lounge is based on the Indian concept of Panchtattva, which is a balance of the five elements: Earth, Fire, Water, Sky and Air. The new Executive Lounge at Varanasi railway station will offer the visitors a wide range of complementary and paid services such as airport-like modern facilities, multi cuisine buffet facility, fully air-conditioned lounge, television with satellite channels and Wi-Fi, business centre with phone & laptop facility, comfortable sitting area, wash & change service with locker and luggage rack, wheelchairs for senior citizens as well as differently abled passengers, display of travel essentials, gifts, books and magazines.

In the national capital, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked the Prime Minister for inaugurating the facility in Varanasi for enhanced passenger comfort. He further said that Indian Railways is focusing on the development of railway stations of religious and cultural importance to encourage tourism, travel, pilgrimage which facilitate the local economy.