Sri Lanka’s new swanky luxury train, Pulathisi Express, is an Indian Railways ‘Make in India’ product; details

The swanky and luxurious new train set has been supplied to Sri Lanka Railways by RITES Limited under an Indian Line of Credit.

Sri Lanka launches ‘Make in India’ swanky train! An all-new train service has been flagged off in Sri Lanka and what’s interesting about this train is that is has been fully manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. On Wednesday, the President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena along with the country’s Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, High Commissioner of India flagged off the new train- Pulathisi Express, from Fort railway station in Colombo to Polonnaruwa. The swanky and luxurious new train set has been supplied to Sri Lanka Railways by RITES Limited under an Indian Line of Credit. RITES Limited is a PSU, under the aegis of Indian Railways which specializes in the field of transport infrastructure.

According to details shared by the High Commission of India, Colombo, the new train – Pulathisi Express has been equipped with the best-in-class passenger amenities including modular interiors, an on-board entertainment system and fully rotating seats in air-conditioned chair car coaches for passenger comfort. Earlier this year, another DEMU train manufactured under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative was also flagged off in Sri Lanka.

An agreement was signed earlier between Indian Railways and Sri Lanka Railways for supply six DEMU train sets to Sri Lanka. Each of these train sets consists of 13 coaches, totaling 78 coaches for six train sets. All these train sets have been manufactured by the Integral Coach factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Watch video: Sri Lanka gets swanky new DEMU trains from India

The train sets are equipped with state-of-the-art three phase AC-AC propulsion system, superior suspension as well as superior interiors. Some of the key features of these DEMU sets include cushioned seats, rotatable seats in AC chair car, modular toilets, GPS based passenger information LCD display, oscillating-type fans that cover 360 degree along with wide air circulation facility, aluminium extruded frame luggage racks with glass bottom, LED lighting feature among others.

Apart from six DEMU sets, 10 diesel locomotives were also to be supplied to Sri Lanka from India.