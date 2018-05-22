Spend your summer in the Himalayas with IRCTC Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour Package; check here for details

As per the tour itinerary, the package includes 2 nights stay in Darjeeling, a night stay in Kalimpong and 2 nights stay in Gangtok.

IRCTC Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour: If you are looking forward to spending your summer holidays in the Himalayas then here is a good chance for you to travel. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a package called the Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour. The tour package, which is for 5 nights and 6 days will cover many picturesque destinations namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Gangtok. As per the tour itinerary, the package includes 2 nights stay in Darjeeling, a night stay in Kalimpong and 2 nights stay in Gangtok. The tour starts on every Sunday from New Jalpaiguri Station and Bagdogra Airport. On twin sharing, the package will cost Rs 26,265 per person, on triple sharing, it will cost Rs 19,960 per person and for a child, it will cost Rs 7,345.

The Himalayan Golden Triangle tour package will include welcome drinks on arrival of passengers. Also, the accommodation or stay on twin sharing basis in a Deluxe hotel is included in the package. The tour package also includes breakfast as well as dinner, all permit fees, hotel taxes, non-air-conditioned vehicle for transfers and sightseeing. However, the Himalayan Golden Triangle tour package does not include the train fare and the air fare. Also, personal expenses such as telephone calls, laundry, tips, rafting, toy train ride, additional sightseeing, entrance fees, guide charges, any increase in taxes and any cost arising due to natural calamities are excluded from the package. Apart from these, anything which is not included in the inclusion is excluded.

If the passenger or customer wishes to cancel the ticket then he/she can log in to IRCTC account and select the tour confirmation number of the ticket that he/she wishes to cancel and cancel the ticket from the booked history online. However, the passenger is only allowed to cancel the ticket through IRCTC website as cancellation of tickets on PRS Counters is not possible. For cancellation up to 15 days- Rs 100 is charged, for up to 8-14 days- 25 % of the package cost is charged, for up to 4-7 days- 50 % of the package cost is charged, for less than 4 days- 100% of the package cost is charged.