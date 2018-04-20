Special offer by IRCTC on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train; check dates, fares and other details

The promo offer will be applicable for the booking received before October 6, 2018.

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: If you are a travel enthusiast then here is some good news for you! For travelers, to enjoy vacations like never before, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently announced special promo offer of 10 per cent discount on Buddhist Circuit Tourist train. The promo offer is valid for Indian Nationals including NRI, PIO and OCI. The Buddhist Circuit Special Train is an air-conditioned train for Buddhist circuit destinations. However, the train does not carry passengers other than the tourists booked with IRCTC for this special tour. The tour package covers iconic and picturesque destinations such as Gaya, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lumbini, Sravasti and Agra.

The tour package rates of the Buddhist Circuit Tourist train are inclusive of GST, therefore the discount shall be applicable on the net Rates i.e. less GST amount. The promo offer will be applicable for the booking received before October 6, 2018. The departure dates for 2018 are: 29 September, 13 and 27 October, 10 and 24 November, 8 and 22 December. For 2019, the departure dates are: 5 and 19 January, 2 and 16 February, 2 and 23 March, 21 September, 5 and 19 October, 2, 16 and 30 November, 14 and 28 December and for year 2020, the departure dates are: 11 and 25 January, 8 and 22 February, 14 and 28 March. The package rates for AC 1st Class tour journey are Rs 10,980 per night and Rs 76,800 for seven nights. The AC 1st Class has a capacity for 72 guests. The package rates for AC 2nd Class are Rs 8,980 per night and Rs 62,850 for seven nights. The AC 2nd Class has a capacity for 92 guests. The mentioned rates are on per-person per journey on twin sharing basis.

Interestingly, the tour package of the train includes air-conditioned train journey as well as road transport by air-conditioned coaches as per the itinerary. The package also includes sightseeing, accommodation, meals, English and Hindi speaking tour escort, entrance fees of monuments or sightseeing trips and travel insurance. However, the tour package does not include visa fees of India and Nepal, items like medicine, laundry, alcoholic drinks etc., road transfers to and from Delhi-Safdarjung railway station, hotel stay in Delhi before and after the trip, visa charges, air ticket etc. Also, any other services not mentioned and fees for still or flash video camera at the monuments and other places are not included.