Southern Railways’ Rameshwaram Railway station to sport airport-like-infrastructure

As part of modernisation of the Indian Railways, the redevelopment of railway stations are going on in full fledged across the country. In this context, Southern Railway has selected several railway stations across its jurisdiction for redevelopment. The Rameshwaram railway station features in the list of the nine stations to carry the redevelopment work.

The zonal authorities plan to make Rameshwaram railway station at par with world-class makeover. The railway station acts as a terminus (an end station) for Madurai – Rameshwaram section. The railway station witnesses a passenger footfall of 9,000 daily. The NSG-3 category railway station is situated on the Pamban Island and is nearly 40 km from the Mannar Island, Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Southern Railways’ Ernakulam Town Railway station to have airport-like facilities, See images

The Railways’ had awarded the redevelopment EPC contract to M/s SABARI Constructions-M/s URC Constructions Joint Venture on September 22, 2022, at a cost of Rs 90.20 crores. The project is likely to be completed within a time frame of 18 months. The work of Project Management Services (PMS- responsible to monitor the redevelopment project) has been assigned to Mumbai- based M/s TUV India Private Limited.

Roadmap to revamp Rameshwaram Railway Station

According to the proposal, two terminal buildings will be constructed – one on the eastern side and the other on the northern side. The façade of the railway station will be designed to reflect the contemporary adaptation of the traditional temple architecture of Rameswaram temple. There will be a separate entry and exit gate for passengers.

Also Read: Karnataka’s Hosapete railway station gets facelift, new VIP lounge, food court built – Check pictures here

A spacious Forecourt will be built on the eastern terminal building. It will act as a breakout space and waiting area for passengers and pilgrims that come in groups and thus reducing the gathering and congestion in the platform area.

The existing platforms will also be revamped to match the infrastructural growth of the new station buildings. There is also a proposal to build dedicated parking facilities, a new substation building with rest rooms, Staff quarters and a new parcel office etc.

