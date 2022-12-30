Southern Railway’s Madurai railway station to undergo transformational changes, See Pics

Southern Railway‘s Madurai railway station is going to get a facelift. As part of station redevelopment, the zonal railway has selected nine stations to undergo transformational changes. Once redeveloped, Madurai railway station will be on the map of world class stations.

The NSG-2 category railhead handles 96 trains on a daily basis. It registered an average footfall of 51,296 passengers. The station serving the ‘Temple Town’ Madurai known for the Goddess Meenakshi Amman Temple, attracts tourists from all over India and abroad.

The contract was awarded to Chennai based M/s P &C Projects Private Limited on September 22, 2022 at a cost of Rs 347.47 crores. The redevelopment of this project is scheduled to be completed within a time frame of 36 months. The work of Project Management Services (PMS) has been assigned to Mumbai based M/s TUV India Private Limited.

Roadmap to revamp Madurai railway station

The redeveloped Madurai railway station will have multi-storey East and West terminals for hassle-free access of facilities for passengers.

A subway will also be constructed to connect the Railway plot with Periyar Bus Stand. Two skywalks are also proposed to be constructed on the eastern side.

The East Terminal building will be constructed with G+2 structures. There will be a separate entry and exit area for passengers on the ground floor. The floor will house world-class passenger facilities like baby care, toilets, feeding room, cloak room, commercial outlets, help desk and kiosk. The first floor will have lounges with facilities like toilets, retail commerce and restaurants.

One of the main features of the first floor of East terminal is the air concourse. Air concourse will provide hassle-free movement of passengers to their respective platforms.

The West terminal building will be revamped to accommodate the world class station facilities. This building will include railway offices, ticket counters, departure and arrival forecourt.

To cope up with the future demand of parking, 3 multi-level parking structures will be envisaged in the redevelopment project.

The entrance façade of the station building will depict the vernacular architectural character of the region.