Southern Railways’ Ernakulam Town Railway station to have airport-like facilities, See images

The redevelopment of railway stations across various zones are in full swing. The Ministry of Railways has identified 204 stations across the country for the transformation. The modernisation of railway stations across the country will have a multiplier effect on the economy. The move will also increase the creation of new employment.

Ernakulam Town Railway station

In this context, Southern Railways‘ Ernakulam Town Railway station is being redeveloped with the latest technologies, infrastructure and airport-like facilities for the passengers. The Ernakulam Town Railway station (also known as Ernakulam North Station) handles more than 90 scheduled train services on a daily basis.

The station (situated at a distance of 3 km from Ernakulam Junction) witnessed an annual footfall of 1.02 crore passengers. The Ernakulam Town’ railway station is more convenient for passengers going to Kochi airport.

Roadmap for redevelopment

The existing railway station will be replaced (to be demolished in 3 phases) with a new West Terminal building (having mezzanine floor). According to the proposal, a new foot over bridge, an air-concourse with skywalk connectivity and multi-level car parking will be constructed.

As per the plan, the West Terminal building will be built as a three-storey structure with the ground floor facilitating hassle-free movement of passengers. The station will have separate entry and exit corridors for the passengers. The ground floor will also accommodate world-class passenger amenities like cloak room, feeding room, baby room, toilets, commercial outlets, kiosk and help desk.

The first floor will house waiting rooms for passengers with facilities such as restaurants, retail outlets and toilets. The floor will also have air concourse and skywalk for passenger movement connecting the terminal building to existing Metro Foot Over Bridge o­n the western side and the proposed new Foot Over Bridge respectively. The new staff quarters is also in the proposal to be built.