Southern Railway’s Chennai Egmore Railway station to get world-class makeover! See graphic images of the facelift

Southern Railway‘s Chennai Egmore Railway station is going to be redeveloped with superior infrastructure and novel facilities for the passengers. The move aims to cope up with the increasing passenger volumes and also to satisfy the aspirations and demands of a modern commuter.

The 114 year old station has one of the endearing structures of Chennai city sporting the Gothic style of architecture with imposing domes and corridors. It is also the second major terminal of the zone. It handles over 562 scheduled trains (442 Suburban trains and 120 Mail/ Express) daily. It witnessed an average peak hour footfall of 24,600.

The Southern Railway has awarded the EPC contract to Hyderabad based M/s DEC Infrastructure & Projects India Private Limited on October 07, 2022 at a cost of Rs 734.91 crores. The redevelopment of this project is slated to be completed within a time frame of 36 months. The sanctioned cost for this project is Rs 842 crores. The work of Project Management Services (PMS- responsible to monitor the redevelopment project) has been assigned to Mumbai based M/s Tata Consulting Engineers.

Roadmap to revamp Chennai Egmore Railway station



The redevelopment work will be carried on both the sides of the railway station I.e. Gandhi-Irwin side and Poonamallee road side. There will be a construction of a new station building with G+3 structures.

The redeveloped station premise will facilitate additional toilets, drinking water coolers, shaded seating, lifts, escalators, friendly facilities for differently-abled persons, dedicated entry and exit points.

The station will provide hassle free facilities to arrival and departure passengers. Both the passengers will be segregated at platforms, concourse and circulating areas- much like the system prevalent in airports.

Work in Progress

To facilitate ease of movement of passengers across the arrival corridor, the zonal railway plans to construct a three foot over bridge.

To avoid the congestion in parking space, there is also a proposal to build multi-level car parking facilities having G+5 structures on both sides of the station premises.