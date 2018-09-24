South Eastern Railway train services hit by adivasi agitation

Representative Image: PTI

Train services in South Eastern Railway’s (SER) Kharagpur division were affected since 6 am Monday owing to blockade by an umbrella organisation of the adivasis demanding recognition of their language, an SER spokesman said. Members of the Bharat Jakat Majhi Marwa squatted on tracks in several stations such as Balichak, Nekusini, Salboni, Chattna and Khamasuli affecting train movement.

SER Spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said several mail, express and local trains were detained at various stations of Kharagpur-Howrah, Kharagpur-Tatanagar, Kharagpur-Bhadrak and Kharagpur-Adra sections.

Arrangements for drinking water and food have been made at major stations for the stranded passengers, he said.