South Central Railways’ Secunderabad Railway Station to soon get artistic makeover – Check images here

South Central Railways’ Secunderabad Railway Station is going to be redeveloped with superior infrastructure and world class amenities. The redevelopment of the station will give an artistic look to the station. The Secunderabad railway station is the only Non Suburban Grade 1 category station in the zone to handle an annual footfall of more than 20 million passengers.

The zonal railways has awarded the EPC contract to M/s Girdharilal Construction Private Limited in October, 2022. The redevelopment of this project is slated to be completed within a time frame of 36 months I.e by October 2025. The cost for the execution of this modernisation project is Rs 699 crores.

The Railways’ has appointed Indian Institute Technology (IIT), Delhi as the Proof Consultant to evaluate the upcoming structure design of the building. The Topographic Survey of the site and Geo-technic investigation have been completed.

Roadmap to revamp Secunderabad Railway station

As part of the prestigious redevelopment project, the old railway quarters will be demolished and a new building will be built to incorporate Railway Protection Force (RPF) armory and Cash guard.

On redevelopment, the new station building will have separate entry and exit gates for passengers. It will also have convenient pick up and drop off areas for the passengers. To avoid the congestion in parking space, there is also a proposal to build an adequate parking facility.

The Ministry of Railways has taken the project of station redevelopment as one of the main focus areas to enhance customer satisfaction and experience. The transformation of railway stations across the country with the latest infrastructure and amenities will have a multiplier effect in the economy with the creation of new jobs. The project will create a ‘City Centre’ like space at the station for the railway passengers as well as the general public.

Few other railway stations to be redeveloped are – Rameshwaram Railway station, Ayodhya Railway station, Hosapete Junction Railway Station, Ernakulam Town Railway station etc.