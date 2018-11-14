Soon, you can stream videos while waiting for your train! Around 5000 Indian Railways’ stations to get Wi-Fi

The Wi-Fi project of Indian Railways has already been implemented at 711 railway stations. Now, the aim is to cover around 5,000 more railway stations.

Thinking of streaming videos and listening to your favourite music while waiting for your train at an Indian Railways station? In the next couple of months, around 5,000 railway stations across the country will be Wi-Fi enabled. The announcement has been made by Ashwani Lohani, Chairman of the Railway Board, through video conferencing at a workshop, which was organized at the National Academy of Indian Railways in Vadodara, recently. So far, the Wi-Fi project of Indian Railways has already been implemented at 711 railway stations. Now, the aim is to cover around 5,000 more railway stations, the Railway Board Chairman said.

According to Lohani, who was quoted in a TOI report, the Wi-Fi project will be introduced with the support of corporates under their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) projects. He said the national transporter launched the Rail Sahyog website, after identifying opportunities in the areas where corporate collaborations can be fostered to impact the entire ecosystem positively under Indian Railways.

Thus, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, through Rail Sahyog, is seeking support from the corporates to provide free Wi-Fi at railway stations preferably with provision of kiosks. Other than Wi-Fi, the national transporter is seeking support for developing toilets in circulating areas of all railway stations along with provision of low-cost sanitary pad vending machine, incinerator in female toilets as well as condom vending machine in male toilets.

In addition to these features, Indian Railways is also seeking support to set up benches for passengers at railway station platforms and waiting halls, reverse vending machines, dustbins across all railway stations in a bid to prevent littering as well as any other amenity which a CSR partner may like to provide on or near the railway station premises or on trains.

According to the website of Rail Sahyog, the national transporter is aiming to upgrade its technology, infrastructure as well as hygiene standards in line with Modi government’s ‘New India by 2022’ vision.