Soon, you can host birthday and marriage parties at these Indian Railways stations

The innovative step has been taken by the railways in order to generate revenue from the empty platforms.

Birthday parties and marriage parties at railway stations? Yes, you heard it right, and no this is not some Bollywood movie scene! Now hosting grand parties at railway stations is possible. With this new interesting move by Indian Railways, people will soon be able to enjoy and celebrate birthday parties or wedding events at railway stations. The Vadodara division of Indian Railways has recently decided to lend its empty platforms to people who are interested in organizing parties or social gatherings such as birthday parties, marriage parties, exhibitions, reception parties etc. at railway stations. In a decision taken by the national transporter, due to lean train services, the empty platforms across Vadodara division will be on offer as a venue for people to organize parties and social gatherings. The innovative step has been taken by the railways in order to generate revenue from the empty platforms of the Vadodara division, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

Out of many railway stations, which fall under the Vadodara division of Indian Railways, Makarpura railway station, Vishvamitri railway station, Bajva railway station as well as Ankleshwar railway station will offer their empty platforms to people who want to organize parties or social gatherings at a railway station. Apart from these railway stations, the railways is also currently discussing the matter to lend platform number 6 of Vadodara railway station to people for parties as well. According to rules and regulations by Indian Railways, only those railway platforms will be lent to people, where trains do not pass or halt up to three hours.

In order to lend a railway platform for a party or a social gathering, the person will have to take permission from the commercial department of Pratap Nagar, which is under Vadodara division. The decision to lend railway platforms for grand celebrations was announced by railways, last year in the month of August. However, due to security reasons, the move could not be implemented earlier, the report stated.