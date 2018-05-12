Soon, world heritage CST station under Central Railways to run on green energy

Soon, the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) under Central Railways will be powered by green energy.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to run on green energy: Soon, the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) under Central Railways will be powered by green energy. The energy consumption of the UNESCO world heritage building of CSMT along with the office of the Mumbai division and other divisions of Central Railways at Manmad, Bhusawal and Nagpur will be fulfilled by a wind turbine under the latest initiatives by Central Railways. According to Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, the move is another green initiative by the Central Railways. Earlier, the Central Railways converted the Neral-Matheran section, Asangaon and Mankhurd stations as green energy stations.

To get power at Rs 5.18 per unit, the Central Railways has entered into an agreement with Sri Pavan Energy Pvt. Ltd. Once commissioned, a six-megawatt wind turbine at Sangli, which will churn out 12.93 million units of electricity, will generate power for the stations. Various points of the Central Railway will receive the generated electricity through the grid. The agreement between Central Railway and Sri Pavan Energy Pvt. Ltd is valid for 25 years and around Rs 1.5 crore will be saved by the Central Railways on its annual electricity expenses, according to a Hindu report.

Last month, the Central Railway inducted 12 New Bombardier EMU rakes, having LED lighting, air-conditioned driving cab, stainless steel interiors and CCTV cameras installed in ladies coaches for better security. Moreover, the conventional tube lights of 25 EMU rakes were replaced with LED lights as LED lights are energy efficient. The Central Railways also claimed that by August 2018, all EMU rakes will be provided with LED lights. According to Sunil Udasi, other than giving a better feel to passengers, the move will save 7635 units of energy per day and will also result in a saving of Rs 1.46 crores per year.