Soon travel train time between Ratlam-Indore to reduce! Indian Railways begins trial runs at 110 kmph on track

Soon, the time taken to travel by Indian Railways trains on the Ratlam-Indore rail section via Fatehabad is likely to reduce. In order to increase the speed of trains, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has started a trial run between Ratlam and Indore railway section in Madhya Pradesh. The national transporter aims to increase the speed of trains on Ratlam-Indore rail section by at least 10 km per hour. Currently, the speed of the trains plying on the Ratlam-Indore rail section via Fatehabad is 100 km per hour, according to a ToI report. The Ratlam-Indore rail section is 118 km long.

The move has been taken, following the decision of Indian Railways to increase travel speed of trains between two sections across all major rail sections of the division to reduce travel time for passengers. A railways spokesman was quoted in the report saying that to check the track for running trains with a maximum speed of 110 km per hour, the trial run between the two cities has started/ The trial runs will ascertain the quality and security of the tracks. The spokesman also said that after these trial runs, a detailed report will be prepared. He added, once a nod is given, trains with speed of over 110 km per hour will be allowed to run on this section.

According to officials, though such kind of an inspection is just a routine work, this time it has more importance following gauge conversion of Ratlam-Indore section. The officials claimed that there will be two advantages – reduction in travel time on the section as well as an increase in time the division will get for maintenance. Further to this, the officials also said it would also solve the problem of train delays on the long route. The officials added that at present, an Express train takes 1 hour and 40 minutes to travel on this section and by increasing the speed of trains on this section, the travel time will be reduced by 20 to 25 minutes.

Currently, the railways is only operating DEMU trains on this section. However, the national transporter has plans to introduce express trains on it, the report stated.