Soon, tourists to get better travel experience! Indian Railways plans to introduce more vista dome LHB coaches

These coaches will provide better travel experience to railway passengers.

Soon, tourists to get a world-class travel experience as Indian Railways plans to introduce more vista dome coaches. On Monday, Union Budget 2021 was presented and the national transporter received a record outlay of Rs 1,10,055 crore. While presenting the budget for Indian Railways, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that more Vistadome Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches will be introduced in the coming days, which will give travellers a captivating view of nature enroute their favourite tourist spot. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, for passengers’ convenience and safety, the national transporter will launch aesthetically designed vistadome LHB coaches on tourist routes across the Indian Railways network. These coaches will provide better travel experience to railway passengers, he stated.

Besides, indigenously developed Automatic Train protection System will also be introduced on Indian Railways’ high density network as well as highly utilized network routes. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, the automatic train protection system will minimize the possibility of train collision due to human error. In the Union Budget 2021, the Finance Minister also announced that Indian Railways’ ambitious project of Dedicated Freight Corridor, which includes Western DFC and Eastern DFC, is expected to be commissioned by June 2022.

According to the government, Indian Railways has made a National Rail Plan (NRP) for India 2030. This NRP will be for a future ready railway network, wherein by the year 2030, infrastructure will be created, which shall be able to cater to the demand till the year 2050. The Railway Ministry further said that the NRP, which identifies demand and needed capacity augmentation required till the year 2030 also lays focus on retrieving the modal share for Indian Railways to the level of 45 per cent by 2050 with the ultimate aim to minimize logistic cost of the economy.