Soon, these Indian Railways’ stations in Mumbai will get clean AC toilets

For the task of air-conditioning the toilets, Indian Railways is already in touch with specialised agencies that maintain toilets.

Indian Railways stations – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane are all set to get air-conditioned toilets soon. Other than these two stations, the Govandi railway station will also get a luxury toilet, says a DNA report. The Central Railway zone of Indian Railways has taken up the issue of dirty toilets on railway stations in two phases. In phase one, Indian Railways has taken up the task of cleaning the dirty, stinky toilets and addressing foul odour experienced inside the toilet blocks at railway stations. While in phase two, the Central Railway authorities are reconstructing the toilets wherever needed, and a few are being air-conditioned.

According to the report, toilet blocks at these railway stations are used very frequently. Therefore, to improve the condition of these toilets, they are being air-conditioned. For the task of air-conditioning the toilets, Indian Railways is already in touch with specialised agencies that maintain toilets. The Central Railways is likely to sign a memorandum of understanding with agencies that would fix the toilet blocks at railways stations like Badlapur, Vangani, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar, the report said.

The railway authorities claimed that to improve the condition of the toilets, they are doing some changes with the help of air fresheners, industrial cleaning agents and other things at all railway stations. Other than this, also a detailed inspection will be conducted by the railway officials where the condition of pipeline, tiles, taps, faucets, water connection, exhaust, lights etc. would be inspected. Additionally, the authorities are also hoping to receive WhatsApp and social media feedback from people.

The Central Railway and the Western Railway zones of Indian Railways have taken up the task of cleaning up 187 toilets across Mumbai suburban railway stations that are used by 80 lakh people on daily basis. The Central Railway has 117 toilet blocks while the Western Railway has 75 toilet blocks, the report stated.