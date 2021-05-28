Soon safer & economical Indian Railways connectivity to Char Dham in Uttarakhand! Piyush Goyal reviews project

The concerned officials were directed by the minister to do a detailed review of all the alternatives considering the comfort and safety of the public.

While reviewing the last mile connectivity plans for Indian Railways’ Char Dham project, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that pilgrims must get safe, fast, and comfortable last leg connectivity with Char Dham destinations. The concerned officials were directed by the minister to do a detailed review of all the alternatives considering the comfort and safety of the public. For the entire project, options of all last leg connectivity to be examined along with detailed cost implications up to completion, Goyal said. He further said that comprehensive planning for the project needs to be done to cater to the need of tourism as well as to make it convenient for the pilgrims to reach the temple timely and safely.

According to the ministry, the Final Location Survey (FLS) for new Broad Gauge rail connectivity to Char Dham i.e. Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath is near completion. It further said that Kedarnath and Badrinath railway connectivity will take off from Karnaprayag railway station which is part of 125 km long Rishikesh – Karnaprayag new Broad Gauge rail line project, under construction at full swing. While Yamunotri and Gangotri rail connectivity will take off from the existing Doiwala station. As per the connectivity survey of Char Dham BG Rail, the terminal station of the new railway line are terminating at Uttarkashi, Barkot, Joshimath, Soneprayag, which are short of Char Dham temples due to steep terrain as well as limitation of Broad Gauge ruling gradients.

To cater to the need of tourism as well as to make it convenient for the pilgrims to reach the temples timely and safely, Reconnaissance Engineering Survey (RES) is being carried out for connecting new Broad Gauge railway terminal stations to Dhams (Temples). This is being done with an objective to look for a suitable system that is eco-friendly, safe and a tourist attraction at the same time.

Several pilgrims flocks to Char Dhams and a large number of domestic and international tourist are attracted to site seeing and trekking in Uttarakhand. The existing road connectivity to these sites passes through fragile mountainous slopes and also it suffers from serious handicaps of load, capacity, speed and safety. Indian Railways’ connectivity to these Char Dham destinations will make the travel all-weather, economical, eco-friendly, safer and comfortable.