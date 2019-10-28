Soon, Indian Railways to upgrade Charminar Express with safer and more comfortable LHB coaches; details here

The LHB coaches, which are based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, compared to Integral Coach Factory (ICF)-design coaches. (Representational image)

Charminar Express: Indian Railways is all set to upgrade another train with LHB coaches! Soon, train number 12759/12760 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central – Hyderabad – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Charminar Express will be converted to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. According to details shared by the Southern Railway zone on its Twitter handle, the service of train number 12759 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central – Hyderabad Charminar Express will be operated with LHB coaches from 5 November 2019. While train number 12760 Hyderabad – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Charminar Express will be operated with LHB coaches from 4 November 2019.

The existing coach composition of Charminar Express includes one AC first class coach, four AC 2 tier coaches, two AC 3 tier coaches, three general second class coaches, twelve sleeper class coaches other than two luggage cum brake van coaches. The revised composition of Charminar Express will consist of one AC first class coach, three AC 2 tier coaches, four AC 3 tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches along with two luggage cum brake van coaches.

In the year 2000, modern LHB coaches were introduced for the first time on Indian Railways’ network. However, the first indigenous LHB coach was put into service on the network in 2003. The LHB coaches, which are based on German technology, offer better riding comfort, compared to Integral Coach Factory (ICF)-design coaches.

The LHB coaches also support anti-climbing features, which helps to avoid piling up of coaches on top of each other in case of any rail accident, therefore, reducing the chances of deaths and injuries. From the financial year 2018-2019, the production units of Indian Railways are only manufacturing LHB coaches as the production of ICF-design coaches have been completely stopped by the Railway Ministry.