Soon, Indian Railways to serve tea in eco-friendly kulhads at 25 more stations; details here

Soon, Indian Railways’ initiative of serving tea and other food items in environment-friendly materials like Kulhads would be introduced in more railway stations across the country. The North Western Railway zone has directed its officers to implement measures for ensuring the use of green catering products at Indian Railways stations. Thus, now 25 more railway stations would be serving tea and other food items in eco-friendly Kulhads and plates/bowls, according to a PTI report. These stations are Bikaner, Sirsa, Shri Ganganagar, Hisar, Churu, Suratgarh, Jodhpur, Bhiwani, Hanumangarh, Pali, Ajmer, Udaipur, Barmer, Nagpur, Luni, Jaipur, Jhunjhuna, Jaisalmer, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Dausa, Gandhi Nagar, Durgapura, Sikar, Sirohi Road, and Abu Road stations.

On the request of Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the Railway Board to issue directions for use of eco-friendly local products. Consequently, on September 9, the Railway Board directed all principal chief commercial managers of all the zones of Indian Railways and IRCTC CMD. The Railway Board advised the zonal railways and IRCTC to take necessary action in order to ensure the use of locally produced, eco-friendly terracotta products such as kulhads, plates, and glasses for serving catering items to railway passengers through all static catering units at the identified railway stations with immediate effect.

At present, Varanasi and Rae Bareli railway stations are already using terracotta products for catering. Now, the national transporter has decided to use them at as many as 400 railway stations across the country. A few months ago it was reported that to cater to increasing demand for kulhads, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) was directed to provide equipment for large-scale production of kulhads. KVIC had earlier stated that last year, it distributed a total of 10,000 electric wheels to potters for making kulhads and has set a target of distributing 25,000 electric wheels this year.