Soon, Indian Railways to replace Urdu with Sanskrit on station platform signboards in Uttarakhand; here’s why

Sanskrit is the second official language of the hill state.

No more Urdu railway signboards in Uttarakhand! The names of railway stations written in the Urdu language on station platform signboards in the state of Uttarakhand will now be written in the Sanskrit language. Recently, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar was quoted in a PTI report saying that the move is in keeping with the Railway Manual as per which, the name of a railway station on the station’s platform signboards should be displayed in the second official language of the state concerned after Hindi language and English language.

According to Kumar, instead of Hindi, English, and Urdu languages, the names of railway stations on platform signboards across the state of Uttarakhand will now be displayed in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit. The Chief Public Relations Officer further said that since Sanskrit is the second official language of the hill state, the names of railway stations written in the Urdu language on platform signboards in the state will now be replaced with those in the Sanskrit language.

In Uttarakhand, the names of railway stations on platform signboards still appear in the Urdu language as most of these stations belong to the period when the hill state was a part of Uttar Pradesh, where Urdu is known to be the state’s second official language.

As per Railway Manual rules, however, appropriate changes should have been made on these platform signboards in the year 2010, after Sanskrit was declared the second official language of Uttarakhand, Kumar said. In 2010, the Sanskrit language was made the state’s second official language, when Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was the Chief Minister of the state, who is now serving as a Union HRD Minister.

However, according to the report, not much will change in the spelling of the station names when they are written in Sanskrit as both Sanskrit language and the Hindi language use the same Devnagri script.