Soon, Indian Railways passengers can enjoy comfortable stay at swanky IRCTC retiring rooms; details here

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 2:00:03 PM

The national transporter has instructed all the zonal railways to expedite the process of handing over all the station retiring rooms and dormitories to IRCTC.

railwaysThe idea is to not only develop and upgrade these retiring rooms but also facilitate their online booking.

Indian Railways passengers, there is good news for you! Soon, you will be able to enjoy luxurious and comfortable stay at retiring rooms and dormitories at Indian Railways stations. Recently, the national transporter has instructed all the zonal railways to expedite the process of handing over all the station retiring rooms and dormitories to IRCTC. The process has been pending for over two years. The idea is to not only develop and upgrade these retiring rooms but also facilitate their online booking. According to a PTI report, on May 2, the Railway Board issued a letter to all the railway zones, instructing them to expedite the process of signing agreements with IRCTC to hand over such facilities.

According to a senior IRCTC official quoted in the report, the corporation intends to upgrade the station retiring rooms to international standards in hospitality offerings by providing facilities such as quality mattresses and linen, LED TV, almirah/locker for luggage, firefighting equipment, potable water, room heater, telephone and intercom. Moreover, the services will be linked with local sightseeing as well as tours and travel services that the IRCTC has been managing successfully.

Currently, the national transporter manages around 2,000 retiring rooms or dormitories at more than 600 railway stations across the country. The purpose of this facility is to provide reasonable safe transit accommodation to bona fide railway passengers, who can avail a retiring room for a maximum of 72 hours. IRCTC, which is the official e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways will allow bookings in slots, ranging from 3 hours, 6 hours, 12 hours and 24 hours. However, the prices for the same will vary from station to station, an official said.

In 2016-17 Railway budget speech, former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had announced that the station retiring rooms will be handed over to IRCTC so that they can be managed in a professional manner. Following this, Indian Railways issued policy guidelines to all its zones for the implementation of the plan and for the takeover, IRCTC was asked to prepare a phase-wise road map. Since then, such facilities have been handed over by the IRCTC at 32 railway stations.

The letter issued by the Railway Board also stated that those railway stations which are being redeveloped by the India Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) will be excluded from the list of stations to be handed over to the IRCTC. These include retiring rooms at Habibganj station in Bhopal, Gandhinagar and Surat stations in Gujarat, Anand Vihar Terminal and Bijwasan station in Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IRCTC
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Soon, Indian Railways passengers can enjoy comfortable stay at swanky IRCTC retiring rooms; details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition