Soon, Indian Railways passengers can easily travel to Bengaluru Airport! Halt station to open; details

December 8, 2020 3:15 PM

The Bengaluru Division is now waiting for the nod from the Railway Board to run these trains.

Soon, Indian Railways passengers will be able to reach Bengaluru Airport more easily! The halt station of Indian Railways near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which was completed in the month of October, will be operational by this week. The list of trains to be operated towards Devenahalli and Kolar has been submitted by Bengaluru Division to the South Western Railway zone, an SWR official confirmed to Financial Express Online. The Bengaluru Division is now waiting for the nod from the Railway Board to run these trains. At present, three pairs of trains are being operated by the national transporter on the Bengaluru International Airport route.

The facility between Doddajala railway station and Devanahalli railway station cost Rs 3 crore to the operator of Kempegowda International Airport- Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL). The halt railway station, which is located just at a distance of 3.5 km from the terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, is expected to benefit as many as 28,000 airport employees and passengers. Based on train schedules on this route, shuttle services will be operated by the BIAL between the halt station and Kempegowda International Airport terminal.

The new Indian Railways’ halt station will have a booking counter, rest rooms with provision for passengers with reduced mobility, granite benches for seating, concourse area as well as drinking water facilities. Apart from these facilities and amenities, there will also be a cafeteria and vending machines at the station. Based on usage and acceptance by the public, the station’s facilities will be upgraded to cater to the travel needs of passengers. Moreover, railway passengers will also be able to check flight details at the halt railway station itself. From Bengaluru City station to Kempegowda International Airport halt, the fare is likely to be Rs 30 for express trains and Rs 10 for ordinary trains.

