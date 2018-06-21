The payment aggregator of IRCTC-iPay will be available on the official website of IRCTC by the month of August, this year.

IRCTC-iPay: Good news for those who travel frequently by Indian Railways! Soon, passengers or users while booking their train tickets through the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or IRCTC’s Rail Connect app, won’t need any third party vendor’s bank digital wallet. The e-ticking as well as catering arm of the national transporter, IRCTC, is all set to come up with its own payment aggregator known as IRCTC-iPay. Recently, the announcement was made by IRCTC through a tweet. The payment aggregator of IRCTC-iPay will be available on the official website of IRCTC by the month of August, this year. The payment aggregator IRCTC iPay will have various payment options such as Credit Card, Debit Card, International Card, Auto Debit, UPI, Wallets etc. The tweet also mentioned that PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) security certificate has been granted to IRCTC. More details about this new payments platform are yet to be disclosed.

Interestingly, IRCTC also provides IRCTC SBI (State Bank of India) card, which offers up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC11 and CC booking as SBI card travel reward points for booking tickets at IRCTC’s website. The IRCTC SBI card also allows passengers to save up to 1.8 per cent every time they book their train tickets online.

The IRCTC SBI Platinum Card offers several benefits, which include 350 activation bonus reward points on spending Rs 500 or more within 45 days of card issuance. The IRCTC SBI Platinum Card also offers 100 cash back on the first ATM cash withdrawal within 30 days of receiving the card. In addition to these, it also offers many other exclusive benefits such as value back benefits, zero payment gateway charges, fuel surcharge waiver etc. In order to apply for the IRCTC SBI Platinum card, passengers can SMS “RAIL” to 56767 or can simply visit www.sbicard.com, “Apply Now” section.