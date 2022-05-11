Solar power boost in Indian Railways! Shravanabelagola to become Karnataka’s first carbon-neutral station

The South Western Railway zone of Indian Railways is taking huge strides towards becoming a ‘Green Railway’ network. In this direction, the Shravanabelagola railway station is likely to become Karnataka’s first carbon-neutral station by meeting its 100 per cent energy requirements through solar power, the South Western Railway confirmed to Financial Express Online. According to the zonal railway, 7.9 kWp solar panels have been installed at Shravanabelagola railway station. The plant was commissioned on January 6. It is currently operating in ‘off-grid’ mode and in 3 to 6 months, it will be synchronized with the grid. As many as 24 solar panels have been installed at the railway station.

According to South Western Railways, the solar plant is generating approximately 5 units a day and to synchronize the plant with the grid, approval has been obtained from Cescom. This can export nearly 25 units a day. Besides, a solar tree with a capacity of 1 kWp has been installed at the railway station. Also, five HP solar pumps have been commissioned at the railway station, the zonal railway said.

A few days ago, South Western Railway said that it has installed a total of 4656.60 KWp Solar panels at major stations and service buildings. The South Western Railway has provided solar panels at 120 railway stations rooftop (covering all major railway stations of the zone including, SSS Hubballi, Mysuru, KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur etc.) as well as seven service buildings (Zonal Headquarters Rail Soudha, DRM’s Office – Hubballi, DRM’s Office – Bengaluru, DRM’s Office – Mysuru, Railway Hospital – Hubballi, Railway Hospital – Bengaluru, Parcel Office Bengaluru). Also, Solar Roof top plants have been installed at both the Workshops in SWR (Mysuru Workshop and Hubballi Workshop) and at both the Sheds, (Hubballi EMD Shed and Krishnarajapuram Diesel Shed). Apart from these, 295 Level Crossing gates have also been provided with Solar Panels. In 2022-23, SWR is targeting to install solar power panels in 26 more railway stations.