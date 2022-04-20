Solar energy in Indian Railways: Check these stations becoming self-sufficient in electricity power generation

Indian Railways is working towards achieving the government’s goal of Green Energy! In this direction, the electricity requirement of railway is being met from solar energy generated at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central railway station in Chennai and Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh, according to the Railway Ministry. The move results in reduction of carbon emissions and environmental protection, it further stated. According to the Railway Ministry, 13 station buildings have been equipped with solar photovoltaic panels. These panels are capable to fulfil their 100% energy requirements.

According to the Railway Ministry, the solar panels are generating 130 kwp energy. With this, the national transporter is able to generate 2.2 lakh units of electricity every year. Besides, Indian Railways is able to save over Rs 16 lakh annually. Watch the video below shared by the Railway Ministry on how solar energy is being generated at Poorchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central and Vijayawada railway stations:

ग्रीन एनर्जी का लक्ष्य पाने में जुटी भारतीय रेल!



इसी दिशा में चेन्नई के पुरट्चि तलैवर डॉ.एम.जी.रामचंद्रन सेंट्रल रेलवे स्टेशन व आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा स्टेशन पर सोलर एनर्जी से बिजली की जरूरत पूरी की जा रही है। इससे पर्यावरण संरक्षण के साथ कार्बन उत्सर्जन में कमी हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/VtIbjZ9FE1 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2022

A few days ago, it was reported that the productivity of solar plants in the year 2021-22 has been the highest in the North Central Railway zone among all zonal railways. The NCR zone achieved this due to excellent upkeep, very close monitoring of operations of solar power plants and various innovative steps taken under Solar Mission 2021-22. While in 2020-21, NCR generated 106 lakh units of energy utilizing solar power, in the financial year 2021-22, 124 lakhs units of energy were generated utilizing solar power, registering 17 per cent improvement over last year.

The NCR zone, in 2021-22, has achieved net revenue savings of Rs 5.01 crore using solar power. While in fiscal 2020-21, the zone’s net revenue saving was Rs 3.97 crore. Therefore, an improvement of 26 per cent has been recorded this year in revenue savings by using solar energy. NCR has an installed capacity of 11.03 MWp. While the national transporter has installed 120 kWp, the rest of the 10882.34 kWp capacity has been installed by two major SPD- Azure and ReNew o­n a PPP basis.