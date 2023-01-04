Snow-clad train on Baramulla-Banihal stretch of Jammu & Kashmir looks straight out of a movie! Watch mesmerising video here

The Indian Railways (IR) is considered to be the world’s largest railway network. It has built its network across plains, hills, mountains, underwater etc. The railway network in Jammu and Kashmir is the highest altitude network in the country.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways has tweeted a video in which it shows how a passenger train is traversing through the snow covered Baramulla-Banihal stretch of Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, the valley is witnessing severe cold wave conditions with snowfall. A temperature of -3.2 degrees Celsius has been recorded at Srinagar while Banihal recorded 4.6 degrees celsius.

In a 28 second video posted on micro-blogging site, the Ministry of Railways said, “A captivating sight of the train traversing through the snow-covered Baramulla-Banihal stretch of Jammu & Kashmir.“

A captivating sight of the train traversing through the snow-covered Baramulla-Banihal stretch of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/SsWxUbxIj3 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 3, 2023

List of stations

A total of 16 stations lie between Baramulla and Banihal.

Baramulla

Sopore

Hamre

Pattan

Mazhom

Nadigam Halt

Budgam

Srinagar

Pampora

Kakapora

Awantipura

Panjgam

Bijbiara

Anantnag

Sadura

Quazigund

Hillar Shahabad Halt

The Baramulla-Banihal stretch falls under the Jammu-Baramulla Railway link project. It connects the Kashmir valley with Jammu railway station and rest parts of the country. World’s highest railway bridge and India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge is being built on this route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is establishing rail connectivity to the valley for which several railway projects have been initiated which are now under execution in different stages. The execution of the projects in the region is also a challenging task for the Indian Railways because of its topography and other geographical factors.

Meanwhile, the nation’s longest Escape tunnel T-49 between Sumber and KJhari stations on the Katra-Banihal section was executed last month. The length of the tunnel is 12.895km. The Escape Tunnel passes through the Ramban formation of the Young Himalayas and besides this, various distributaries of Chenab River like Khoda, Hingni, Kundan nallah etc.