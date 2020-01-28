Sniffer dogs with cameras! Meet Indian Railways’ unique ‘security personnel’ at the Visakhapatnam station

RPF sniffer dogs will play a crucial role in strengthening the surveillance mechanism with the GoPro live footage

Meet these unique ‘security personnel’ at Indian Railways Visakhapatnam station, who will add to passengers’ security arrangements with their new gear! At the Visakhapatnam railway station of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone, GoPro cameras have been recently mounted on sniffer dogs as a new feature for added security arrangements. This means that passengers’ safety will increase as any threats will be identified on the spot. With this, the sniffer dogs, who belong to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) dog squad, will play an extremely crucial role in strengthening the surveillance mechanism with the help of the live footage captured through the GoPro cameras. An East Coast Railway official told Financial Express Online that this step has been taken as a part of the modernization process of the RPF dog squad at the railway station.

According to the East Coast Railway zone, as part of the modernization of the dog squad, four GoPro cameras were recently launched by the ECoR zone at the Waltair Division for mounting on four sniffer dogs. Out of the four dogs, the training of two canines is also coming underway. This initiative of mounting high-definition cameras on RPF dogs has been done for the very first time across the Indian Railways network. With these futuristic technological gears, the sniffer dogs will also play an indispensable role in improving the surveillance system, along with the police personnel and the CCTV cameras.

According to the ECoR zone, the mechanism and benefits of mounting the GoPro cameras on sniffer dogs are as follows: