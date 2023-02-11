Snakes and Ladders on board! Indian Railways introduces the board game in new Vande Bharat Express trains

Indian Railways has introduced two new Vande Bharat Express trains on the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi routes. This new upgraded version of the nation’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train will offer superior comfort and enhanced rail travel experience for passengers.

To amuse travellers during their journey, the new advanced Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is offering the popular board game “Snakes and Ladders” for passengers. This will be available only on two trains: Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi.

“Snakes and Ladders” game:

The snakes and ladders game is a very popular game worldwide. It requires a maximum of four players and a minimum of two players to play. However, in these new-age trains, the railways expect that the game will engage passengers and rekindle the memories of the person playing the board game.

The authorities have devised the game in such a way that it looks like the route of the blue and white color train. In Mumbai- Sainagar Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, the board game will start at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the ladders are replaced with Vande Bharat trains. If you land on the board where the train does not halts, you will go down in snakes and if you land at the halt will jump through the Vande Bharat (ladder) leapfrogging to higher rows.

Vande Bharat- A reflection of India’s speed and scale

Inaugurating two Vande Bharat trains on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called it a “grand picture of modern India”. “It is a reflection of India’s speed and scale,” he said. This newly introduced train will pass through the country’s toughest railway ghat sections – Bhor ghat and Thal ghat. Keeping this in mind, the railways have added several more features to these two trains.

Features of Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express:

Both Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express trains will climb 1 in 37 gradient ghat section without banker engine in Bhor ghat i.e. Khandala-Lonavala section and in Thul ghat i.e. Kasara ghat respectively.

Apart from these, the trains have automatic plug doors, touch-free sliding doors, revolving seats in executive class, 32 inches passenger information and infotainment system in every coach, emergency lighting in each coach, emergency talk-back units, better heat ventilation, UV lamp for the germ-free supply of air, special lavatory for divyangjan passengers, bio vacuum toilets, four platform side cameras, KAVACH, etc.