Smooth and convenient travel in Uttar Pradesh! Indian Railways starts new trains between these cities

More train services in Uttar Pradesh: Planning a train journey this summer season? You will be happy to know that from this month, Indian Railways is starting more train services in the state of Uttar Pradesh for smooth and convenient travel of railway passengers. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, train services are being started between Kanpur and New Delhi, Lucknow and Agra, Prayagraj and Anand Vihar railway stations. However, the Railway Minister has mentioned that for the protection of all rail users from COVID-19, it is mandatory for railway passengers to follow the rules and protocols related to novel coronavirus during their train journey. Here is the list of newly introduced train services along with other details:

1) Kanpur – New Delhi: The train will run between the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital from 7 June 2021. The Kanpur – New Delhi train will run four days a week.

2) Lucknow – Agra: The train will run between the city of Agra and UP capital, Lucknow from 7 June 2021. The Lucknow – Agra will run five days a week.

3) Prayagraj – Anand Vihar: The train will run between Prayagraj in UP and Anand Vihar in Delhi, starting from 11 June 2021 onwards. The Prayagraj – Anand Vihar will run on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the convenience of railway passengers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the national transporter had also recently introduced some summer special train services between Gorakhpur and Panvel (from 6 June 2021), Delhi and Gorakhpur (from 7 June 2021), Chhapra and Panvel (from 12 June 2021). These summer special trains will run with reserved accommodation and will pass through various cities such as Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sitapur, Ballia in the state of Uttar Pradesh among others.